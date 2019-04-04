Home Sport IPL News

PCB not consulted on IPL blackout in Pakistan

The official broadcaster of the PSL in India pulled out of the fourth edition shortly after the Pulwama terror attack in February.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is well known by now that Pakistan has banned telecast of the IPL in the country. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was not apprised of the decision. The board doesn’t have anything to say against the fact that it was not part of the consultation process. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the cabinet meeting where this decision was taken. Information minister Fawad Chaudhry was among those who attended it.

‘No’ was PCB chairman Ehsan Mani’s reply when asked whether the board was taken into confidence. “We are talking about broadcasting matches, not playing matches,” replied Mani when questioned why the board was not consulted. “It is no different to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches being taken off air in India. The decision does not affect PCB’s relationship with any cricket board.” 

The official broadcaster of the PSL in India pulled out of the fourth edition shortly after the Pulwama terror attack in February. Indian company IMG Reliance also snapped ties to produce the television coverage worldwide. Mani said the matter of broadcast does not lie with the cricket board. “It is the Indian government which dictates with whom the Indian team should play cricket. The BCCI is not the decision maker on this aspect.”

