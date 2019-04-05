After midnight: Too late for fans to have fun

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: As Hardik Pandya, Man of the Match, shook hands with the umpire on Wednesday, the clock was giving way to Thursday morning. Wankhede Stadium was half empty. Fans had started leaving since MS Dhoni’s dismissal in the 15th over of the chase. They didn’t stay back to see if Dwayne Bravo would be a hero again for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians. They had another reason to worry about instead: time.

As it was a weekday, the average IPL fan had to fret about how to get home. The match was not supposed to stretch till 12.00am. Even in a city known for late-night public transport, alternative modes to some parts don’t operate beyond midnight. Among those who stayed till the end, many waited by Marine Drive, waiting for taxi aggregators’ surge pricing to subside. Another hardship for the fan, the one who makes the tournament what it is.

IPL’s Playing Condition Rule 12.6 states: “12.6 Hours of Play; Minimum Overs Requirement 12.6.1 To be determined by the BCCI subject to there being 2 sessions of 1 hour 30 minutes each (including 5 minutes time-out), separated by a 20 minute interval between innings”. Which implies that a 4.00pm fixture should be done by 7.20pm. For 8.00pm ones, the ending time is 11.20pm.

Of the 15 matches completed before Thursday, 10 exceeded scheduled close of time. While one got over at midnight, one went to the next day thanks to Super Over. Kolkata Knight Riders’ first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad ended at 7.52pm. A 10-minute delay due to floodlight failure notwithstanding, it still went beyond the prescribed duration.

These poor over-rates have mainly been caused by teams taking their own time to alter fields with pre-planned substitutions, which ensures slow movers are not present during death overs. For instance, Delhi’s assistant coach Mohammad Kaif had pointed out on Wednesday how Kolkata used Rinku Singh as a substitute for Piyush Chawla, who isn’t considered the most agile fielder.

Even Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming agreed that matches should be played out quicker. “Yeah, it’s too slow. I think it’s got to be a collective shift from everybody: players, as well as on-field monitoring. There’s a little bit of broadcasting as well. There are times when you are waiting to come back. So as a collective, the whole thing can be sped up.

“I think cricket in general is played at a pace below where it needs to be. So I would like to see all forms of the game increase the pace. If that puts more pressure on captains and bowlers, then so be it. If we are reaching close with four overs left, then we are defeating the purpose of a short game.”

For the last two seasons, the broadcaster has been pushing for an early start, as matches that go beyond 11.30pm on weekdays have seen a dip in TRPs. BCCI is hesitant to do this, as afternoon matches will then start at 3.00pm, which may be hard on players due to the weather. The broadcaster had even agreed to keep the afternoon header’s schedule intact, but the board shot that request down due to overlap.

