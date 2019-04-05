Home Sport IPL News

All eyes on spinners in clash of the Kings

If there is another team in the IPL other than Chennai Super Kings which banks on its battery of spinners, it has to be Kings XI Punjab.

KXIP skipper R Ashwin (2nd R) in Chennai on Thursday | D Sampathkumar

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If there is another team in the IPL other than Chennai Super Kings which banks on its battery of spinners, it has to be Kings XI Punjab. True that medium pacer Sam Curran took a hat-trick against Delhi Capitals to snatch an unlikely win, but in that game and in other games, spin formed a major part of their bowling plans.

With Chepauk promising turn, the Chennai-Punjab match on Saturday is likely to witness a battle of the tweakers. There is a good chance that both will have three spinners in the XI. They have done that this season already.

“Spin will be king when the two clash. Both have quality spinners and whoever bowls tidy lines will reap rich dividends,’’ opined former India spinner M Venkataramana, who is the coach of Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin at his club MRC and TNPL team Dindigul Dragons.

Other than Ashwin, Punjab have spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy. Mohammed Shami, Curran and Hardus Viljoen are the pacers. Moises Henriques joined the side and trained at Chepauk on Thursday.

“They have good variety to contain the strong batting line-up of Chennai. Ashwin has been bowling well. Before he left for IPL, we worked on the mental aspect and the approach to T20s. The idea was to shift from red to white ball cricket. Ashwin bowled well in the league games he played. With the experience he has, I won’t be surprised if he comes out with flying colours for Punjab this season.”

With Ashwin and Mujeeb certain in the XI, it will be a toss-up between Murugan Ashwin and Chakravarthy. Venkataramana feels the former needs more consistency and better control to succeed in T20s. “One of these two will play, as they are familiar with the conditions. Mujeeb has variety and control. The wicket will suit his style and he is the one Chennai should be wary of.”

On Thursday, Chennai’s top players stayed away, while some reserve players had nets. “I think Harbhajan should be back in place of Mohit Sharma. Harbhajan has always done well at Chepauk. Ravindra Jadeja can bowl better than what he is doing of late. Imran Tahir is flighting the ball and taking wickets. These three form a complete attack,”opined former India spinner Raghuram Bhat.

IPL Kings XI Punjab Chennai Super Kings

