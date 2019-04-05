Home Sport IPL News

Southern sun eclipses northern stars

Sunrisers Hyderabad improved their record at Feroz Shah Kotla to six wins out of eight with a five-wicket over Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C) celebrates after dismissing Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi, on Thursday | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad improved their record at Feroz Shah Kotla to six wins out of eight with a five-wicket over Delhi Capitals on Thursday. Needing 130 to win, the visitors did it in style with Mohammad Nabi hitting Kagiso Rabada for a six. This was the Orange Army’s third win on the trot.
The victory means Sunrisers climb to top spot on the table with six points from four ahead of Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings on nett run rate. The hosts remain fifth with four points from five matches. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s team now holds a win-loss record of 9-4 against the team from the capital.

Some fine bowling by the visitors, especially Nabi, and questionable shot selection saw Delhi crawl their way to 129/8 from 20 overs. The slow pitch meant Hyderabad had to be careful. But Jonny Bairstow’s whirlwind knock of 48 off 30 deliveries set the tone for the chase and gave Sunrisers a fourth 50-plus opening partnership in as many games.

Coming into the match on the back of a disastrous collapse against Kings XI Punjab, Delhi would have been wary of throwing away their wickets trying to slog. Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was left speechless after the last game, will not be pleased with what happened on Thursday. While the slow pitch was not conducive for stroke-making, the manner of dismissals would have disappointed the team management.
The shortest format calls for hitting from the outset but a calm head on the shoulders is also required, especially when wickets fall in quick intervals. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant — all national team stars — went for unnecessary shots.

After starting with a four off Bhuvneshwar, Shaw need not have tried to heave a length ball that was angling in. He tried to swipe across the line, missing the ball completely as the ball crashed into off stump. His opening partner also did not cover himself in glory. After sweeping Nabi for a boundary two balls earlier, Dhawan went for the same shot again. His attempted sweep took a top-edge which Sandeep Sharma duly caught.

Delhi have a much-vaunted top four and Pant is their crown jewel. The wicketkeeper did not have the best of outings in the last few matches but it was an ideal situation for the 21-year-old to prove his worth. The last time the two sides met at the same venue, it was Pant who hit the Sunrisers bowlers all over the park. 
But the Delhi boy perished trying to go for a maximum off Nabi. Iyer needed Pant to stay with him and consolidate the innings, but a rash shot proved to be his undoing.

Credit must also go to the visitors, especially Nabi. The Afghan spinner did not really set the IPL stage alight in past seasons, usually being a peripheral figure in the scheme of things. But since the last game, the off-spinner has been teasing batsmen into errors. He now has the best economy rate in the tournament of 4 per over. His two wickets changed the complexion of the match.

