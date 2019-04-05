WC selection incentive for certain players in IPL mix

Veturi Srivatsa By

Express News Service

A format in which a franchise has to play 14 matches, losing the first four will leave any side with little hope of making the play-offs. But that is not the only worry for Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. He must also be keeping an eye on the form of his India teammates ahead of the World Cup.

Bangalore, who have 10 certain and prospective World Cup players in their squad, were beaten black and blue by Sunrisers Hyderabad whose overseas recruits David Warner and Jonny Bairstow cracked centuries in a record opening stand. Kohli said this was their worst loss ever, and it was indeed so.

Overseas World Cup probables are also under the watch of their selectors. New Zealand have announced their squad and nine of their players are playing in the IPL. Over 60 from nine countries, seriously contesting for a place in their World Cup squads, are playing in the most popular global T20 tournament, Pakistanis being the only ones missing out.

Some of the overseas certainties for the World Cup are even sitting out, not able to fit into the balance of the team of because of the cap of four foreigners. RCB benched Tim Southee in the first four games and Martin Guptill is still waiting to play for Sunrisers. Shimron Hetmyer, who got into RCB on the strength of his hundred and 94 against India last year, has been a disappointment.

All-rounder Sam Curran pulled off an incredible victory for Kings XI Punjab over Delhi Capitals, picking up four wickets for 11 runs in 14 deliveries, including a hat-trick. Australian Jason Beherendorff is looking the part of Mumbai Indians with some inspired bowling. Exciting all-rounder Ashton Turner was pushed out of the Rajasthan Royals 11 by Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada won a match for Delhi Capitals bowling a Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders and leg-spinner Rashid Khan looks as good as he always did for Sunrisers. When Rashid’s Afghan teammate Mohammad Nabi got a chance, he ran through the RCB top order with 4/11 with his off-spin. Andre Russell pulled off his customary victory for KKR with his lusty hitting to deflate Sunrisers.

How are the Indians performing? Some of them are clearly under pressure and IPL is all about absorbing stress and strain in all departments. No wonder, so many catches have been dropped, balls misfielded and run outs missed. Both batsmen and bowlers panicked at crunch situations.

Kohli and chief selector MSK Prasad kept saying that the World Cup squad is more or less final and IPL performances will have no bearing on selection. That should give those who looked good over the past year some confidence. Some players still think they can force their way into the side on their IPL showing.

Two players who became fringe from certainties are Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik.

It’s a bit unfair on Rayudu who opens for Chennai Super Kings, but bats anywhere from No 3 to No 5 for India. He looked settled at No 4 after the series in Australia and New Zealand. Suddenly, he finds youngsters pushing him hard. Knocks of 28, 5, 1 and 0 in four IPL matches pulled him down further.

Karthik did well with the bat for KKR in the one big chance he got to score a 50 against Delhi. With Rishabh Pant playing his big shots unmindful of the situation and getting away often, Karthik can only fight for a batting berth. That’s going to be difficult, as Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar has done enough to stake his claim more forcefully. Time is running out for the claimants as in a little over two weeks the squads will be announced.

(The writer is a veteran commentator and views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)