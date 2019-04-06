Bowling blues bug RCB and Kohli before Delhi test

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some bowling numbers can tell you how poor Royal Challengers Bangalore have been in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. Of their five straight losses, three can be directly attributed to poor showings with the ball. If they conceded 40 runs in last three overs against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders took them for 53 in the same number of overs on Friday night. Both were match-defining moments. Sunrisers Hyderabad compiled 236 runs, giving Bangalore's batsmen hardly any chance to go for a win.

To their defence, one might say that they bowled on flat decks. But there are other reasons also, for such kind of hammering. They have bowled all over the place, keeping it in the hitting zone. They have also crumbled under pressure. And they have not been helped by the fielders, with eight catches dropped in the last two games. Can they make a new beginning against Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy on Sunday?

No wonder captain Virat Kohli showed frustration after the bowlers failed to defend 205 and let Bangalore down against Kolkata. It was supposed to be a winning total. “The last four overs we bowled was just unacceptable. We needed to be clever, nothing came off, and we just cracked under pressure. That's been our story this season so far. If you bowl with not enough bravery in the crucial overs, it's always going to be difficult against power-hitters,” said Kohli after the match.

It is embarrassing for Bangalore, who are the only team without a win this season. On paper, they look good but when it comes to performing on the field, it just does not happen. Though Kohli and AB De Villiers looked to be back in form with half-centuries each in the last game, it is the bowling unit, which has to lift their game.

In their pre-match meetings, they might speak about having plans for each batsmen, but they have failed in the execution bit. Barring Yuzvendra Chahal, it has been a forgetful outing for the bowlers, including New Zealand’s Tim Southee, who replaced Umesh Yadav only to be hit for 61 runs. Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj have not been impressive either.

The bowlers are in for another tough day against Delhi, a side which includes clean strikers like Rishabh Pant, Chris Morris and Prithvi Shaw. “I think it will be a crucial match and we are hoping to get some good runs on the board. We’ve seen on TV how the pitch is playing here. It is very good to bat on. We are not really talking about the opposition, how they are doing or how they are bowling. We are just going to prepare ourselves and execute plans," Shaw said on Saturday.