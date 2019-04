CSK win toss, elect to bat against Kings XI Punjab

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first against Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League match here Saturday.

CSK made three changes, handing Scott Kuggeleijn his IPL debut besides bringing in Harbhajan Singh and Faf du Plessis in place of injured Dwyane Bravo, Mohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur.

Kings XI have brought back Chris Gayle and Andrew Tye in place of Hardus Viljoen and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (C), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Sam Curran, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami.