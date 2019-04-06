Prithvi Shaw not thinking about World Cup 

By ANI

BENGALURU: Prithvi Shaw, the Delhi Capitals opener on Saturday said that one knock of 99 will not put him up for World Cup contention so he would rather not think about it.

"I don't think one knock of 99 will change this much for me, so I rather not switch over there. I would rather do my job over here in the IPL and try to win as many games for the Delhi Capitals. I'm a type of person who goes match by match, I am not thinking about the World Cup as of now," Prithvi Shaw told reporters.

Delhi Capitals have Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain as their coach and they have Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian captain as their advisor. The right-handed Shaw said that having these two legends as a part of management helps the youngsters.

"I think it has been fantastic. Ricky Sir and Sourav Sir have played 15-20 years of international cricket and they know how to handle a youngster. They have seen a lot of things, they know how to handle pressure. They know how to mentally prepare the youngster. I want to take all the learnings from them. I like to question them and they respond to my queries every time," Shaw told reporters.

"Ricky Sir is a great man. He is very calm. He just teaches me how to handle the mental aspect of the game, he does not go into the technical aspect of the game," he added.

Delhi Capitals have won just two out of the five matches they have played in this year's edition of the IPL.

The team would look to spring a win when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match on April 7.