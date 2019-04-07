Home Sport IPL News

CoA meeting: Playoff venues, floating sponsorship tender on agenda

There are a few other issues that will also come up for discussions including the operational details of mini Women's IPL.

Published: 07th April 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finalising venues for the IPL play-offs along with decision to float fresh tenders for various sponsorship and services will be finalised at the Committee of Administrators (CoA) meeting, here on Monday.

The meeting will also be attended by three office bearers -- acting President CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry.

As per agenda of the meeting, it is learnt that Chennai and Hyderabad are in the reckoning for hosting the play-off and eliminator matches while the final will be played in Mumbai.

The issue of three closed stands of the Chepauk Stadium might come up for discussion but it is unlikely that Chennai will lose its right to host the crucial games with CSK looking good to make it to their 10th play-off in 12 seasons (save two when they were banned).

There are a few other issues that will also come up for discussions.

BCCI's contract with PayTm as the title sponsors of all domestic and international games (in India) is coming to an end along with the contract of their designated PR company.

"Fresh tenders will be invited as per norm," a BCCI official privy to the development told PTI.

The operational details of mini Women's IPL is also expected to come up for discussion.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 BCCI COA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp