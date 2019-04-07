Kagiso Rabada's four-fer restricts RCB to 149/8

By PTI

BENGALURU: Virat Kohli played an uncharacteristic sedate knock as Delhi Capitals restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 149 for eighth in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

Still chasing their first win of the season, RCB batsmen found the going tough as the wicket was extremely tough for stroke-making.

The ball was not coming on to the bat and the batsmen had to use muscle power than timing.

Kohli went almost a-run-a-ball before hitting two sixes late in his innings, consuming 33 balls for his 41.

Had it not been for Kohli and Moeen Ali's contributions, RCB would have been in deep trouble. Ali hit a 18-ball 32.

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada (4/21) accounted for four RCB batsmen.

Ishant was economical upfront but Chris Morris was a bit expensive though he sent back Parthiv Patel (9), who slogged hard at a widish delivery and found Sandeep Lamichhane on the boundary ropes.

Young Rabada was introduced to bowl the last over in Powerplay and he got his national teammate AB de Villiers (17).

Kohli was still there but the runs came only in one and twos. In nine overs, RCB scored just 53.

Marcus Stoinis hit only second six of the innings by lofting one from Lamichhane over long-on. Stoinis went after Axar Patel too but ended up giving a catch to Rahul Tewatiya.

England all-rounder Ali came to the crease and suddenly batting looked easy. He pulled and drove with ease.

Ali spoilt Ishant's figures, hitting him for a six and a four and also dispatched one from Lamichhane to long-off.

The Nepalese spinner, though, had him stumped soon on a googly. Kohli smashed two sixes off Lamichhane, who bowled first one in slot and the second one very short.

However, Rabada dismissed the rival captain, Akshdeep Nath and Pawan Negi in one over.