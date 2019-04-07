MS Dhoni becomes Chennai’s super saviour again, this time against Kings XI Punjab

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not for nothing is Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni called the lord of all that he surveys. With an astute cricketing mind and uncanny skills, he keeps bailing his side out of tight situations with the bat and handles bowlers shrewdly to choke the opposition.

Against Rajasthan, he had played a calculated innings to take the team to a strong total and then defended it by making masterly bowling changes. On Saturday, he played another vital inning and then marshalled resources cleverly to script a win against Kings XI Punjab.

Punjab were in the chase for a long time thanks to a century stand between KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan for the third wicket. But from overs 14 to 17 when Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir were operating, they failed to attack and lost the plot.

“Dhoni is a master tactician. He knows how to get the best out of his players. He never wilts under pressure. Harbhajan is an experienced campaigner and his effort came in handy. But they still need to improve their fast bowling and bowling at the death,’’ opined former India player Sadagoppan Ramesh.

Chris Gayle disappointed. The Jamaican tried to drive a ball that turned a bit.

He played away from the body and edged it to Dhoni with Harbhajan bagging the prize scalp. Off the next ball, Mayank Agarwal hit a tossed up delivery straight to long-on. The twin blows put the visitors in a spot of bother.

Earlier, Chennai had an excellent start with Faf du Plessis playing his first game making 54. He and Shane Watson raised 56 the first wicket. Towards the end, Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu raised 60 for the unfinished fourth wicket to help Chennai post a challenging total.

With Dwayne Bravo injured, Chennai dropped Mohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur and brought in Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan and Du Plessis.

“Replacing Bravo with Du Plessis may not be the correct move as you cannot replace an all-rounder with a batsman. Perhaps he wanted to see how Faf shapes up.”

Brief scores: CSK 160/3 in 20 overs (Du Plessis 54, Dhoni 37 n.o; Ashwin 3/23) bt KXIP 138/5 in 20 overs (Rahul 55, Sarfaraz 67).

SRH bowlers shine, Pollard saves mi

HYDERABAD: Kieron Pollard hammered an unbeaten 46 off 26 balls, helping Mumbai Indians reach 136 for seven against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Saturday. Hyderabad were on course to limit Mumbai to a sub-120 total before Pollard’s power came to the fore and enabled the visitors to collect 39 runs off the final 12 balls.

It wasn’t the best of starts for Mumbai, who lost captain Rohit Sharma (11) and Suryakumar Yadav (7) early to be 30 for two in six overs.

Stroke play was proving to be difficult on a slow surface and the situation became worse for the visitors when the opener Quinton de Kock (19) departed after trying to increase the scoring rate. The batsmen especially struggled against Mohammed Nabi, who ended with figures of 13 for one in four overs.

Brief scores: MI 136/7 in 20 overs (Pollard 46 n.o) vs SRH.