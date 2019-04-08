Home Sport IPL News

Brian Lara to make commentary debut on Star Sports

Given his cricketing prowess and deep understanding of the game, Lara is likely to make cricket commentary insightful for fans.

Published: 08th April 2019 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara | File Photo

By IANS

MUMBAI: Brian Charles Lara, one of the finest batsman and greatest cricketing mind, will keep fans ahead of the game as he joins the Select Dugout on Star Sports Select 1 / HD for the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

The legend will make his debut in the commentary box. Given his cricketing prowess and deep understanding of the game, Lara is likely to make cricket commentary insightful for fans.

Star Sports Select Dugout provides enhanced viewing experience for core cricket fans with richer analysis, detailed analytical commentary, LIVE demos, use of graphics and augmented reality (AR), and lot more.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brian Lara Star Sports Indian Premier League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp