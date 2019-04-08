Give Kohli some time off before World Cup: Michael Vaughan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It's time that India skipper Virat Kohli, enduring a win-less streak in the ongoing IPL, is rested till the World Cup says former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is the only team to not have won a single contest this season.

They have lost six straight matches and need a miracle to make it to the knockout stage.

Vaughan feels giving Kohli some time off before the big event will be a good decision.

"If India are smart they rest @imVkohli now for the World Cup - Give him some time off before the big event - #IPL2019," Vaughan wrote on his twitter handle.

RCB needs to win all their remaining eight matches to salvage any hope of making it to the Play-offs.

India will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.