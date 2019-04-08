No rub of the green for Royal Challengers Bangalore as team continues losing streak

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of their “Go Green” initiative, Royal Challengers Bangalore donned green jerseys for their game against Delhi Capitals at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Even the pitch used for this clash was different from earlier games. And one thought all this would bring luck.

But, nothing changed. They slid to their sixth straight loss — the joint-worst losing opening run in IPL — as the visitors won with four wickets to spare.

The venue is generally jam-packed for IPL matches, but Sunday witnessed empty seats in various corners; uncharacteristic of both Chinnaswamy and Bangalore fans, that too on a weekend.

The DJ was doing his best to liven up the atmosphere, playing energetic music and trying to start chants. The crowd followed his “Kohli, Kohli”s and “RCB, RCB”s, but disappointment also followed.

They were quiet when Virat Kohli batted at a slower pace than usual. They only broke the silence on 15 short occasions, the total number of fours and sixes their team hit. Empty seats increased as Delhi inched closer to a below-par target of 150, one that was largely thanks to Kagiso Rabada’s 4/21.

“It was again a disappointment for us. I am not going to watch the game at the stadium from now on. I will sit at home and do it instead,” said 30-year-old Naveen, one among the many irate supporters of the franchise.

After setting a target of 150, the bowlers had to be at their impressive best. It might have been too much to ask for Bangalore bowlers on what seemed like a two-paced pitch. They had, after all, failed to defend 205 on Friday.

Kiwi Tim Southee gave some hope by dismissing Shikhar Dhawan early, but Prithvi Shaw’s and Shreyas Iyer’s second-wicket stand of 68 deflated that.

Kohli was the only player who looked determined when Bangalore were batting. Due to wickets falling at regular intervals, the skipper changed gears only after the 16th over, hitting leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane for two sixes off successive deliveries .

But he too fell in the next over, as Rabada claimed two more batsmen in the next five balls to derail any hopes of Bangalore posting a respectable target.

“The mood in the camp is fine, but it is just frustrating as we are making the same mistakes almost every game; dropping catches and giving wickets away,” said Moeen Ali after the match. The Englishman had been one of the few saving graces for Bangalore on Sunday, making an 18-ball 32. “You cannot afford to do that in IPL. Now we know that we have to win all the (remaining) games. It is going to be a miracle.”

Moeen also accepted that the shot-selection of his teammates was below-par on Sunday. The likes of AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis failed to get going despite getting their eye in.

“I think Delhi bowled well. Our shot selections wasn’t good. Obviously, we needed a good partnership. I think we started off well, but we could not capitalise on it. Also we gave away wickets at the end, and probably that wasn’t smart enough.”

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 149/8 in 20 ovs (Kohli 41, Moeen 32, Rabada 4/21) lost to Delhi Capitals 152/6 in 18.5 ovs (Iyer 67, Saini 2/24).