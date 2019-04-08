Sam Curran sees himself as a better bowler after maiden IPL stint

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Young England all-rounder Sam Curran has already made a name for himself with his sharp inswingers and currently in the company of senior India pacer Mohammad Shami at the KXIP camp, the 20-year-old sees himself improving significantly after his maiden stint in the IPL.

Curran, who produced a man-of-the-match performance in only his second Test -- against India at Edgbaston last year, has been making rapid strides since then.

KXIP paid a hefty Rs 7.2 crore for his services this season and he repaid the faith by taking a hat-trick against Delhi Capitals.

"My first IPL and it has been a very good experience so far, playing in Indian conditions and in front of massive crowds. There is so much to learn from established names and even the ones who have not played international cricket," Curran told PTI.

Curran had a lengthy chat with his English teammates and IPL regulars before coming to India, giving him a fair idea on the pressures and expectations involved in the lucrative league.

In the KXIP set-up, he is enjoying discussing the game with the likes of skipper R Ashwin and opener K L Rahul but is learning most from India's swing specialist Shami, who is at the top his game.

"I spoke to a few guys (from the England team) before coming here and they were clear about how good the tournament was and I can see for myself that the standard is very high.

"I am getting to pick the brains of Shami. He is obviously a top-class bowler and I am learning lots from him, especially how to bowl in Indian conditions and I am sure I will be an improved bowler at the end of the tournament," said the son of former Zimbabwe all-rounder Kevin Curran and younger brother of England pacer Tom Curran.

Curran hails from a cricketing family which, he says, doesn't put him under intense pressure.

"There is no specific goal (that my family wants me to achieve). They just tell me to enjoy my cricket, take one game at a time."

The Currans were surely proud of his hat-trick at Mohali though he himself had not realise what he had done.

"It was a great moment. At that time I was not focussed on the hat-trick, I was focussed on defending the runs for the team. Luckily I was able to do that day and hat-trick was just a bonus," he said it nonchalantly.

Curran is just 20 and some would think that he is bound to feel the load of a whopping price tag, but he doesn't.

"I don't need to worry about that (price tag), I just got to keep performing and take one game a time.

"I am really enjoying playing in India. The crowd gives you so much energy here, they really enjoy the game and that brings out the best out of players."

He is keeping his fingers crossed before the World Cup squad is announced later this month.

"It is the greatest tournament and hopefully my name will be there," Curran added.