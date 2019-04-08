Home Sport IPL News

There are shades of Sehwag in Prithvi Shaw's batting: Brian Lara

Just like Sehwag, Prithvi is also a fierce cutter of the ball and his short-arm pull at times is a carbon copy of the 'Nawab of Najafgarh'.

Published: 08th April 2019 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

CSK, DC

After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prithvi Shaw's phenomenal talent has been much talked-about and the latest to join the bandwagon is none other than Brian Lara, who has found shades of "Virender Sehwag" in Mumbai youngster's batting style.

Just like Sehwag, Prithvi is also a fierce cutter of the ball and his short-arm pull at times is a carbon copy of the 'Nawab of Najafgarh'.

One of the greatest batsman to have ever graced the game, Lara was all praise for young Shaw's approach.

"I see more of Virender Sehwag in Prithvi Shaw's style of batting and think his maturity is amazing," Lara told Star Sports Select Dugout.

Lara was impressed watching Prithvi score a hundred on his Test debut in Rajkot last year.

"I saw him play against the West Indies last October and he scored a lot of runs. It's wonderful to see a young player on Indian soil doing so well. He travelled to Australia but unfortunately could not play, because of an injury," he said.

He is only 19 years but with two seasons of IPL, he is already a "senior player", reckons Lara.

"I think he has been in the IPL for a couple of years and is a senior player already. A lot is expected of him, he is in a big man's game now and has got to do what is necessary."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prithvi Shaw Brian Lara IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals Virender Sehwag

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp