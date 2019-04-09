Home Sport IPL News

Ankit Rajpoot reveals KXIP's plans to restrict Warner-Bairstow

Rajpoot, playing in only his second match, admitted that team combination was the reason why he has not played more.

Published: 09th April 2019 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Jonny Bairstow (L) with opening partner David Warner

While the openers have fired, SRH's middle-order hasn't (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOHALI: Kings XI Punjab seamer Ankit Rajpoot says the plan was to bowl a tight line and not give any room to the dangerous opening duo of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kings XI Punjab registered a six-wicket win over Sunrisers in a nail-bitting game Monday night.

The home team bowlers had restricted Sunrisers to a modest total of 150 for four For Sunrisers, opener Warner remained unbeaten on 70 off 62 balls, even as the team's medium pacer Sandeep Sharma said the early moisture and heavy dew later on did not help their cause.

Chasing, K L Rahul and Mayank Agarwal struck fluent half-centuries to guide KXIP to an easy win, their fourth from six matches and third in a row at home.

Even though Rajpoot remained wicket-less, giving away 21 runs in the four overs he bowled, his tight line helped KXIP restrict the run flow.

About Warner, he said, "The plan was to block his runs by bowling a tight line. I did not give him opportunity to play to his strength."

ALSO READ | There is scope for improvement, says Kings XI skipper Ravichandran Ashwin

Rajpoot, who was playing only his second game this season, said the wicket was a bit helpful with some swing.

"As my ball swings, I was given the responsibility to exploit the conditions. In other matches, we had flat or slow-turner wicket, so it was not that helpful. Here the wicket was green and I was given opportunity," Rajpoot said at the post-match press conference.

Playing in only his second match, Rajpoot said that he was not fitting in the team combination earlier.

"The combination was not there. However, in this match the combination worked as we played Mujeeb and an Indian bowler had to fit in, therefore, I played.

"But there was no pressure as I was ready to play every match, I had the support of my captain and coaches," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 KXIP SRH David Warner Jonny Bairstow Ankit Rajpoot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp