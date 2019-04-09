CSK limit KKR to 108/9 despite Andre Russell fifty

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings bowlers delivered yet again to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 108 for nine in an IPL match here Tuesday.

KKR never recovered from the early loss of wickets and found the going tough to finish with a below-par score despite an unbeaten 50 off 44 balls from Andre Russell.

A lot depended on the in-form Russell after a poor show from the batting unit. He played the only way he knows, going for big shots, and succeeded to a certain extent.

He finished with five fours and three sixes. The under-rated Deepak Chahar, who returned impressive figures of 3 for 20 from 4 overs, rattled the KKR top-order with early strikes, including that of the big-hitting Chris Lynn as the visitors struggled to 29 for four in the powerplay.

Harbhajan Singh (2/15), Imran Tahir (2/21) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/17) put the brakes on the KKR batting with a disciplined effort.

KKR were under pressure from the word go as Lynn and Sunil Narine fell within the space of five balls.

First, Chahar trapped Lynn leg-before-wicket for a duck in the first over, as the Aussie missed a pull off a delivery that kept low.

In the next over, Harbhajan tossed one up to Narine, who attempted a big shot, only to skew it to the point region where Chahar took a good catch running backwards.

Nitish Rana (0) became Chahar's second victim, taken smartly by Ambati Rayudu.

Robin Uthappa (11, 9 balls, 2X4) played a couple of good shots, before perishing to a pull which landed in the safe hands of Kedar Jadhav at deep-square leg.

A lot was expected of skipper Dinesh Karthik but he flattered to deceive, hammering a shot off Tahir straight into the hands of Harbhajan at mid-wicket, to be dismissed for 19 to leave KKR in trouble at 44 for five.

That KKR's 50 came up only in the 12th over, indicating how much their batsmen struggled to come to grips with the surface at Chepauk.