David Warner creates history after seven consecutive fifties against KXIP

Warner has scored 58,81,59,52,70*,51,70* in his last seven matches against Kings XI Punjab.

Published: 09th April 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Warner has scored 349 runs in the six matches of this year's edition of the IPL | PTI

By ANI

MOHALI: David Warner, the Australian cricketer, and current Sunrisers Hyderabad player scored 70 not out against Kings XI Punjab on Monday, recording seven consecutive fifties against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The left-hander now becomes the first batsman in the history of the tournament to have seven consecutive fifty-plus scores against two teams.

He had previously recorded seven consecutive fifties against Royal Challengers Bangalore, between 2014 to 2016.

The 32-year-old, on Monday, however, scored his half-century off 49 balls, recording his slowest ever fifty in IPL surpassing his previous slowest fifty which was scored of 45 balls against Kings XI Punjab in 2017.

WATCH | Warner shows how to avoid 'Mankading'

Warner has scored 349 runs in the six matches of this year's edition of the IPL and he has the orange cap (Highest run scorer in the tournament) currently.

With Warner's knock, SRH were able to post 150 runs on the board, but it did not prove to be enough as Kings XI Punjab were able to chase it down in the final over and register a win by six wickets.

With this loss, SRH has now slipped to the fourth position in the league standings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad next takes on Delhi Capitals on April 14.

