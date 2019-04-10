KL Rahul, Chris Gayle pulverise MI attack to lead Punjab to 197/4

By PTI

MUMBAI: K L Rahul smashed his maiden IPL hundred while Chris Gayle struck a 36-ball 63 to power Kings XI Punjab to an imposing 197 for four against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match, here Wednesday.

Gayle, who smashed seven towering sixes and also hit three fours, laid the platform for the big total with his opening partner Rahul, who carried his bat through to remain unconquered on 100, laced with six sixes and as many fours.

The duo's 116-run stand in 77 balls took MI by storm.

Gayle's dismissal in the 13th over slowed down the innings but Rahul punished Hardik Pandya by hitting three sixes and a four in the 19th, which yielded them 25 runs.

Thirteen came off the final over to boost the total.

The flamboyant Gayle, who was circumspect initially, struck Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff for three huge sixes and one four to cream off 23 runs to begin the punishing act.

In the ninth over, Gayle struck two fours and another massive leg-side six as 17 came off Hardik Pandya's over to take Punjab to 86 without loss.

The left-hander also hit leggie Rahul Chahar, and the Pandya brothers Krunal and Hardik for a six each.

He reached his 50 in 31 balls and the team's 100 was raised in 10.2 overs.

Gayle's mayhem ended when he was caught at deep mid-wicket off Behrendorff to nip his opening partnership with Rahul.

The left-handed Gayle's departure slowed down the run-rate with Hardik sending back David Miller and Karun Nair cheaply and Bumrah accounting for Sam Curran between the 15th and 18th overs.

Rahul went on the offensive in the last two and in the process completed his century.

MI were without captain Rohit Sharma, who was rested as a precautionary measure due to a muscle spasm in his right leg.