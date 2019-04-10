Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard wins toss, elects to bowl against KXIP

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League match, here Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians have rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who suffered leg spasms during practice and has been replaced by Mumbai Ranji team's top-order batsman Siddhesh Lad.

Kings XI Punjab injured Mayank Agarwal has been replaced by Karun Nair while Hardus Viljoen takes place of Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff and Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammed Shami and Ankit Rajpoot.