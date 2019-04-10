Home Sport IPL News

Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard wins toss, elects to bowl against KXIP

Mumbai Indians have rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who suffered leg spasms during practice and has been replaced by Mumbai Ranji team's top-order batsman Siddhesh Lad.

Published: 10th April 2019 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians celebrate their win during the 2019 IPL T20 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad Saturday April 06 2019.

Mumbai Indians. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League match, here Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians have rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who suffered leg spasms during practice and has been replaced by Mumbai Ranji team's top-order batsman Siddhesh Lad.

Kings XI Punjab injured Mayank Agarwal has been replaced by Karun Nair while Hardus Viljoen takes place of Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff and Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammed Shami and Ankit Rajpoot.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kieron Pollard Mumbai Indians Kings XI Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp