IPL: Mumbai look to force the pace against Punjab

MUMBAI: A rejuvenated Mumbai Indians will be hoping for a hat-trick of wins when they take on Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium.Staying true to their past record, the three-time champions had been shaky at start. But they’ve won two matches on the trot, against heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While the swashbuckling Kieron Pollard showed signs of return to form in their previous encounter in Hyderabad on Saturday, it was debutant Alzarri Joseph who stole the show. The West Indian pacer recorded the best bowling figures in IPL history (6/12) as Mumbai dismissed the famed Hyderabad batting line-up for a mere 96.

All eyes will be on the 22-year-old when he’s unveiled on their home pitch — known to assist fast bowlers — on Wednesday.It is their bowlers who have lifted Mumbai to the fifth after the team lost two of their first three matches. With Lasith Malinga spearheading the attack and the Pandya brothers — Hardik and Krunal — doing well again, Mumbai have one of the better bowling units this season.But Mumbai’s batting has been a concern. Even in their big wins over Chennai (37 runs) and Hyderabad (40), Mumbai seemed to lack stability in that department.

With an eye on the upcoming World Cup, captain Rohit Sharma had announced that he would open the batting through the season. But the Mumbai player hasn’t quite got going.Rohit has scored 118 in five matches so far, while his opening partner Quinton de Kock is only marginally better at 133. None of the batsmen have performed consistently, but Mumbai will take some heart from Suryakumar Yadav’s 59 against Chennai and a signature 46 not out (off 26 balls) from Pollard against Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab look like a more well-rounded unit and are currently placed third. They have eight points from six games, and are fresh off a dramatic last-over win against Hyderabad. In their home leg in Mohali against Mumbai, Punjab had scored a comprehensive eight-wicket victory. With KL Rahul leading the way, Punjab chased down Mumbai’s 176/7 with ease, winning the match with eight balls to spare.Even though Rahul has done bulk of their scoring (217 from six matches), Mumbai’s guns will be trained on the ever-dangerous Chris Gayle when the two teams face off at Wankhede.