CSK restrict Rajasthan Royals to 151/7

Left-arm spin duo Ravindra Jadeja (2/20 in 4 overs) and Mitchell Santner (1/25 in 4 overs) checked the run-flow as Royals batsmen were always playing a catch-up game.

Published: 11th April 2019 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni celebrates a wicket with Kedar Jadhav. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Chennai Super Kings produced yet another disciplined bowling effort to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a modest 151 for seven in an Indian Premier League encounter here Thursday.

Save Jos Buttler (23 off 10 balls) at the top of the order, none of other Royals batsmen looked the part as CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's immaculate reading of the track once again helped the defending champions.

Even Imran Tahir (0/28 in 4 overs), who went for a few more runs compared to the other two spinners, ended with decent enough figures.

Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane (14 off 11) failed once again with seamer Deepak Chahar (2/33 in 4 overs) trapping him leg before.

Buttler belted Shardul Thakur (2/44 in 4 overs) for a few boundaries before he mistiming one which was easily caught by Ambati Rayudu.

Once Buttler was gone, Royals lost the momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Steve Smith (15,22 balls) struggled once again as he slog-swept Ravindra Jadeja towards deep mid-wicket only to find Rayudu.

Samson also top-edged a sweep which was caught by substitute fielder Dhruv Shorey.

Rahul Tripathi's struggles in the middle-order continued while Ben Stokes' 28 off 26 balls wasn't good enough.

It was Shreyas Gopal, who struck a few meaty blows en route his 19 off 7 balls to take the target past 150 despite the home team playing as many as 42 dot balls.

