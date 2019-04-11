Home Sport IPL News

Delhi Capitals' Harshal Patel ruled out of IPL

Patel has featured in two out of the six games for the Delhi-based outfit this season, picking up 2/40 in the tied game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, which Delhi won in the super over.

Published: 11th April 2019 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals' Harshal Patel. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Delhi Capitals seamer Harshal Patel was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL owing to a fracture in his right hand, coach Ricky Ponting said here Thursday.

"He has suffered a fracture in his right hand in the game against Kings XI (on April 1). It took us a few days to actually get to the bottom of that fracture. He's had some X-Rays. He's been ruled out for three-four weeks which basically ruled him out of the tournament. We need to find a replacement," Ponting said at the pre-match conference.

He had conceded 0/37 in the 14-run dramatic loss against the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

Ponting further said left-handed top-order batsman Manjot Kalra also has a niggle in his right arm and thus has to clear a fitness test.

"We need him to pass a full fitness test today. So that's the reason we've got as many guys here on trial."

The Shreyas Iyer-led side has had a mixed season so far.

In six matches that Delhi Capitals have played, they have won three matches and have lost three matches.

They will take on KKR on Friday.

