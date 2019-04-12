Home Sport IPL News

Dale Steyn returns to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Steyn, who went unsold in the last two IPL auctions, played for RCB between 2008 and 2010.

Published: 12th April 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Dale Steyn will join an RCB side that hasn't won a game so far in IPL 2019 | AFP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn is set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for injured Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile, giving a much-needed boost to the bowling department of the bottom-placed team in the IPL.

Steyn will replace Coulter-Nile, who is recovering from a back injury.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed Dale Steyn as a replacement for the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile for the remainder of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019," read an IPL statement.

Steyn went sold in the previous two IPL auctions and last played in the competition in 2016 when he represented Gujarat Lions.

He also played for RCB between 2008 and 2010, taking 27 wickets.

RCB, who are yet to win a game this season and have lost six in a row, will be hoping Steyn fires from the word go.

The Virat Kohli-led side takes on Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday.

IPL 2019 RCB Dale Steyn

