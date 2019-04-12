Home Sport IPL News

Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl

KKR made three changes from the playing eleven of their last match with Lockie Ferguson, Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite coming in place of Sunil Narine, Harry Gurney and Chris Lynn.

Published: 12th April 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer (Photo | Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here Friday.

Delhi Capitals made one change with Keemo Paul replacing Sandeep Lamichhane.

The Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt.& wk), Joe Denly, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Ruseel, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna.

