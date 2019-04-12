Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl

By PTI

KOLKATA: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here Friday.

KKR made three changes from the playing eleven of their last match with Lockie Ferguson, Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite coming in place of Sunil Narine, Harry Gurney and Chris Lynn.

Delhi Capitals made one change with Keemo Paul replacing Sandeep Lamichhane.

The Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt.& wk), Joe Denly, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Ruseel, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna.