Fining MS Dhoni 50 per cent of his match fee is kid gloving, says Bishan Singh Bedi

Gandhe had tried to rule a waist-high full toss as no ball by RR all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Published: 12th April 2019 08:55 PM

Bishan Singh Bedi

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi on Friday slammed the "timid" authorities that fined CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni only 50 percent of his match fee for an unprecedented confrontation with the on-field umpire during an IPL game.

"Am aghast w/media calls on Dhoni's invasion on field as most immature protest against umpires last night puzzles me no end why sport scribes are petrified of honest expression against erring established stars. Why even authorities are shamelessly timid-50% fine is kid-gloving MSD," tweeted Bedi.

The incident happened during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals here.

"Cricket was never meant to 'look' ugly-never mind if laws of the game are not trespassed-but certain 'behavioural' patterns are tantamount to bringing disrepute to game. Nobody was ever bigger than the game which demands highest form of exemplary discipline from players/officials alike," Bedi added.

'Both Gandhe and Dhoni were both wrong'

In a rare instance, Dhoni, who was not even meant to be on the field of play, lost his cool and rushed out of the dug-out to challenge umpire Ulhas Gandhe after he flip-flopped on a no ball in a match played on Thursday night.

But he reversed his decision after square leg umpire Bruce Oxenford did not signal for it.

MS Dhoni

