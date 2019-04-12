Dhoni gives cue but presenter Murali Kartik fails to quiz him on no-ball row

By PTI

JAIPUR: Mahendra Singh Dhoni lost his bearings on the cricket field for the very first time as he rushed into the field of play to confront Indian umpire Ulhas Gandhe for not signalling a no ball, an act which certainly seemed out of line.

However, to everyone's horror, official broadcaster Star Sports' presenter Murali Kartik lost a golden opportunity ask the former India captain about the incident when it seemed he was game about answering the tough questions.

It was off the fourth ball of the innings, a waist-high full toss bowled by Ben Stokes to Mitchell Santner.

Initially, it looked as if umpire Gandhe was about to signal no-ball only to decide otherwise.

Dhoni was seen shouting 'No ball' from the dug-out as Ravindra Jadeja was seen arguing with the umpire.

To everyone's horror, an angry Dhoni entered the field of play, which certainly isn't allowed as per rule and took the umpire head-on.

He was seen angrily gesturing at the umpire before leg umpire Chris Gaffaney asked Dhoni to leave the field of play.

However, to everyone's horror, presenter Kartik posed all banal questions when it seemed Dhoni was ready to answer questions.

"You again took the game deep?" asked Karthik and Dhoni wittily replied: "By being there at the end do you mean having a conversation with the umpires?" There was no follow-up questions after that.