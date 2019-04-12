Home Sport IPL News

RCB's dismal IPL run will not impact Virat Kohli's World Cup performance: Brad Hogg

Hogg is also not surprised with the forgettable run of RCB, which has seen them fail to win a single game so far in IPL 2019.

Published: 12th April 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg on Friday said that RCB's dismal run in the ongoing IPL will not impact India captain Virat Kohli's performance in the World Cup, beginning May 30.

Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win a game this season, having lost six matches in a row.

"There is no way that it will affect Virat Kohli in the World Cup, he is a focused individual and he wants to succeed. Do not worry about Kohli going in the World Cup," Hogg said in a video he has posted on Twitter.

Hogg is also not surprised with the forgettable run of RCB, who are the bottom of the points table and are perennial underachievers in the competition.

"They rely too heavily on Kohli and AB de Villiers, their middle order has not stood up. Also their bowling department in the death overs.

"They have not executed their plans and they never had the right plans. So management has to sit down and turn things around very quickly," the 48-year-old added.

ALSO READ | Dale Steyn set for return to RCB

The Royal Challengers will be hoping for their first win this season when they take on Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 RCB Virat Kohli Brad Hogg

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp