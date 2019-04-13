Dale Steyn inclusion may make Royal Challengers Bangalore strain more now

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For a team who have nothing going their way, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s pacers have only added to their agony.

Despite having assembled a decent battery — Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Tim Southee — they have only taken eight wickets. While they have missed Nathan Coulter-Nile due to injury, the franchise have added Dale Steyn in a last-ditch effort to remain afloat.

The South African last featured in IPL for Gujarat Lions in 2016 (one match), and it remains to be seen if the pacer will have any kind of impact. For a team that is bottom of the table with six successive losses, going back to Steyn on face value doesn’t inspire confidence.At 35, Steyn is at the twilight of his career. He does not have an earth-shattering record in T20s (92 wickets in 90 matches).

That apart, Steyn has been rusty of late. Over the last couple of years, he has battled injury issues, and he only made it to the South Africa side early this year — just in time — to remain in contention for a World Cup spot. But just like many of their choices that have raised eyebrows, this too isn’t different. In Kane Richardson, Bangalore had a fall-back option. Why they have ignored the Aussie in favour of a veteran not at the top of his game will raise more questions.

“Nathan Coulter-Nile is still recovering from a sustained injury... He won’t be able to play this IPL. Replacing him is Dale Steyn. We all welcome him to the squad,” said franchise chairman Sanjeev Churiwala in a statement.

However, Virat Kohli will have to wait for Steyn’s services, as he is not expected to feature against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. With the home team having players like KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, Bangalore’s bowlers will once again be tested at the large IS Bindra Stadium. Despite six losses, they are not officially out of playoff contention; they need to win all of their eight remaining matches. In the last five editions, 16 points have been enough to make it to the playoffs.

While bowling has not helped their cause, Bangalore also need to find their right combination soon. Constant shuffling has only added to their agony.

Apart from Kohli, only AB De Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Parthiv Patel have been decent for the franchise.

Former India spinner Sunil Joshi, who has also played for Bangalore, feels it is time for players to take responsibility.

“I’m hoping that they will play good cricket and win the remaining matches.

I want to see them qualify. I get upset when they lose, but at the same time I can see that other players are not taking responsibility.”