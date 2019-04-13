Garden of Eden for pacers as Delhi Capitals rock KKR in IPL 2019

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A pitch with a bit for fast bowlers in it!

There are different ways of looking at this. The idea might have fans sit up with excitement, especially those tired of contests where bat dominates ball. There might also be those who don’t like it for T20s.

Isn’t this format designed for runs and sixes?

There was a surprise in store in this regard on Friday, when the captains announced at the toss that they had dropped a spinner each for an additional pacer. Kolkata Knight Riders benched Sunil Narine to bring in Lockie Ferguson. The bowler known for off-spin and other turns is a talismanic figure for the hosts and an evergreen force at the fortress they call Eden Gardens.

Delhi Capitals left out leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane for Keemo Paul. This was a departure from the trend at the venue this season, where the two previous ties saw five specialist spinners in each of those. On Friday, that came down to three.

If this made it obvious that the pitch had more for quicks than the previous games, there was more. Even if slightly, the change suited Delhi. That’s because Kolkata have traditionally depended on a spin trio at home. The pitch forced them to drop one. The two used — Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla — made no impact.

Delhi prefer fast bowlers. Coach Ricky Ponting had expressed dissatisfaction after Kotla offered a turning track for the game against Chennai Super Kings. They were happy to see their pace quartet complete 16 overs.

There was a interesting coincidence. Delhi advisor Sourav Ganguly is president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which is in charge of Eden Gardens. There were whispers. Did Dada’s presence prompt ground staff to tweak things slightly in favour of the team he is working for? Or did things follow a natural course? Impossible to say that the former was the case, but fact is, the pitch did force Kolkata to make a significant tactical switch, which turned out to be advantageous for the visitors.

In favour of Ganguly — who as CAB president has no official control over how pitches behave — the argument is that Eden has been assisting pacers since he took over in 2015. It was a turner when Kolkata won IPL in 2012 and 2014. Quicks have found encouragement here in the last few years. Maybe the teams thought it would be a bit more for this match following natural laws.

“It’s the best pitch in India. And good teams play well on all pitches. That’s what we did. The bowlers did well to restrict them to 178,” Ganguly said after the match.

Well, the pacers did make batsmen hurry on occasions without exaggerated assistance.

Spinners had negligible purchase. The average at this ground came down to 179 after touching 193 in the two matches before this one. And yes. Delhi posted a comfortable win.

points table

Team M W L NRR Pts

CSK 7 6 1 +0.299 12

KKR 7 4 3 +0.4348

MI 6 4 2 +0.290 8

DC 7 4 3 +0.1978

KXIP 7 4 3 -0.057 8

SRH 6 3 3 +0.810 6

RR 6 1 5 -0.725 2

RCB 6 0 6 -1.453 0

