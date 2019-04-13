Home Sport IPL News

Injury concerns plague KKR heading into crucial clash against CSK

KKR's over-reliance on Andre Russell might end up costing them as the all-rounder is doubtful for the clash against CSK.

Published: 13th April 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Will Narine and Russell be fit for clash against CSK? | AP

By PTI

KOLKATA: Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings will look to complete the double against Kolkata Knight Riders, just like Delhi Capitals did when the two teams clash in an IPL match here on Sunday.

The home side's consistency has suddenly taken a beating after two defeats on the trot, first in Chennai and then against Delhi Capitals here last night.

The Knight Riders, hence, would be under immense pressure to arrest the slide when they face the mighty Chennai.

Both their defeats exposed KKR's over-reliance on Andre Russell, who looked ominous, but the opponents figured out a way to strangulate the Windies power hitter to restrict the team to below-par totals.

To make matters worse, the Jamaican is a doubtful starter after aggravating his wrist injury that he had sustained in Chennai.

He never looked at ease during his 21-ball 45 against Delhi. He also could not finish his quota of four overs while bowling and limped off the ground. He was not seen during the post-match presentation ceremony too.

"He has a bit of an issue. He braved that and still went on to play this game. He is always a special cricketer. We will take a call day after," skipper Dinesh Karthik said about the availability of Russell, who has been the man-of-the-match in three of their four wins.

Russell has been exceptional for KKR this season with six successive 40-plus scores and it would be a massive blow for the hosts if they miss him in the back end of the tournament.

Thankfully for KKR, talented youngster Shubman Gill looked in sublime form and returned with a 65 off 39 balls after being promoted to open against Delhi Capitals.

But KKR need their batting to click as a whole, especially skipper Dinesh Karthik, their leading run-getter last season.

He has been struggling this time with 93 runs at a woeful average of 15.33.

With the Eden surface not helping the spinners much, the spin-oriented attack too have struggled to pick wickets while the pace attack in Prasidh Krishna and Lockie Ferguson looked ordinary.

Karthik, who is also eyeing a World Cup berth, will be under a lot of pressure to score runs personally and also turn it around for KKR on the eve of the India team selection.

Under the astute captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai are on a rampage with six wins out of seven, including three in a row.

But in the last match, Dhoni was in the spotlight for wrong reasons.

ALSO READ | Former cricketers react to MS Dhoni's altercation with umpires

In a rare instance, Dhoni, who was not even meant to be on the field of play, uncharacteristically lost his cool and rushed out of the dug-out to challenge umpire Ulhas Gandhe after he flip-flopped on a no ball during an IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday night.

Although Dhoni escaped a ban and was let off with a 50 per cent fine on his match fee for an unprecedented confrontation with the umpires but the former cricketers came down heavily on India's two-time World Cup-winning captain for his act, saying he set a wrong precedent.

This match will take place in the backdrop of the latest IPL controversy but the Super Kings will be keen to put it behind them with another dazzling performance.

Teams (from):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c/wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Match starts at 4pm (IST).

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 KKR CSK Andre Russell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp