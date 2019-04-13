Home Sport IPL News

RCB win toss, elect to bowl against KXIP

RCB made one change, bringing in Umesh Yadav for Tim Southee, while Kings XI included Andrew Tye, in place of Hardus Viljoen, who is down with flu.

Published: 13th April 2019

By PTI

MOHALI: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here Saturday.

Mayank Agarwal, who missed the last match due to a finger injury, also came back and M Ashwin replaced Ankit Rajpoot, who is also nursing an injury.

A two-minute silence was observed by team members of IPL teams Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday in remembrance of martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, to mark the centenary of the tragic event.

Teams: Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj.

