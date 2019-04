Chennai Super Kings win toss, put Kolkata Knight Riders in to bat

By PTI

KOLKATA: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Chennai are playing an unchanged side.

For Kolkata, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and Harry Gurney are back into the playing XI.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.