IPL 2019: Dhoni and Co bank on Chahar against KKR at pace-friendly Eden Gardens

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: MS Dhoni’s accosting of umpires on Thursday may have kicked up a storm, but Chennai Super Kings have already taken that incident in their stride, and are ready to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their own bastion come Sunday.

“It’s (the incident) like having a loss,” remarked Chennai batting coach Mike Hussey on the eve of the game.

“And again, you move on to the next match as quickly as you possibly can. So to be honest, we haven’t spoken about it. It’s been dealt with and we’ve moved on.”

Though the visitors do have momentum on their side — apart from six in seven wins, they bested Kolkata in their backyard — but that isn’t to say that MS Dhoni and his men don’t have chinks that can be exploited.

For starters, Chennai’s top-order hasn’t been as solid as last season, if their two outings against Rajasthan Royals (they were reduced to 27/3 and 27/4 in both matches) are anything to go by. It was Dhoni’s usual ‘take it deep’ approach that extricated Chennai on both those occasions.

Even their middle-order — Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu in particular — have been switching on and off. And we’re not even talking about Chennai’s woes with the ball at the death.

The malaise that has been plaguing them since last season has in some way been exacerbated by the injury-induced absence of Dwayne Bravo.

That apart, with Eden Gardens being more of a pacer haven than a spinner one, the visitors may have to rejig their tweaker combination on Sunday. Considering that Kolkata aren’t loaded with southpaws, they may very well look at leaving Harbhajan Singh out (like against Royals) to accommodate an extra pace option in Scott Kuggeleijn.

All said, a lot of Chennai’s pace-bowling responsibility will rest on Deepak Chahar’s shoulders, especially during the first six overs. Even Hussey acknowledged that.

“You watch the slow-motion replays... The seam position coming down... It’s in a beautiful position. So yeah, he’s been very accurate and he can swing the new ball. That’s why he’s used in the first few overs. His ability to pick up wickets in the powerplay is very important as well.”

The onus on Chahar will particularly be a lot more if Andre Russell — who aggravated his wrist injury during Kolkata’s last clash — is also in the mix. But Hussey stressed that Chennai are braced for the threat he brings to the table.

“He is obviously in great touch. Every team is going to have some clear plans for him. But you need to be really calm in the moment with him, very clear on where you want to try and ball, and then execute that skill as best you can.”