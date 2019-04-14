IPL 2019: Sunrisers face Williamson dilemma as they face in-form Delhi Capitals

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If Sunrisers Hyderabad were cruising at top speed a little more than a week ago with three consecutive victories, two subsequent defeats have thrown them off gear.

They are now sixth on the table and are reeling due to the failure of their middle-order, which was underlined in their two losses.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals — who will take on Hyderabad in their backyard on Sunday — have had a contrasting journey. They registered commanding wins in their last two matches and are fourth.

The burning question for Hyderabad is: whom should they drop to include a fit-again Kane Williamson?

Owing to injury, the 28-year-old hit the field only once this season and scored 14. What further complicated matters is the fact that all of their four regular overseas players — David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi — have been in exemplary form.

In the last edition — while leading the side in the absence of Warner — the Kiwi had scored 735 in 17 matches.

Asked how Williamson’s availability may affect their team’s combination, head coach Tom Moody said: “Kane is fit, which is great news. Having another class top-order bat is going to be important to us. It is going to change the dynamic because one overseas player has to give way for him.

“We are fully aware that this situation will be a challenge that we will have to face. Moving forward, we know that overseas combinations are going to change owing to players leaving for World Cup preparations. So, the people not playing today will play important roles moving forward.”

In order to paper over the cracks left by a severely-exposed middle-order — consisting of Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan — Hyderabad could look at beefing up their top by removing Nabi and slotting Williamson in.

Moody acknowledged the issue and stated that they have a finger on a possible solution.

“The middle-order has not taken the opportunities that have come its way, which is disappointing. We have discussed what could be the best combination moving forward.”

The two teams have met 13 times, with Hyderabad winning nine. History, though, may not matter due to Delhi’s good form, with both their departments finding their bearings.

Kagiso Rabada holds the Purple Cap with 13 wickets, while Shikhar Dhawan seems to have rediscovered his mojo. Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant too have been among runs.

With the sun beating down and intermittent showers making their presence felt, the wicket might be more spongier than usual.