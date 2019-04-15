Home Sport IPL News

AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali fifties guide RCB to 171/7 against MI

Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga (4/31) pegged the visiting side back at the end.

Published: 15th April 2019 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali hit impressive half-centuries to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a respectable 171 for 7 against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League game here on Monday.

After RCB lost skipper Virat Kohli (8 off 9 balls) and Parthiv Patel (28 off 20 balls) inside seven overs, de Villiers (75 in 51 balls) along with Ali (50 runs in 32 balls) resurrected the innings with a 95-run stand for the third wicket.

The South African star stamped his authority, hammering six fours and four sixes, as he completed his half-century in 41 balls.

Ali was a little bit more aggressive than de Villiers as he hit five sixes and a lone boundary as the two took the MI attack to cleaners.

Ali initially played second fiddle but later upped the ante.

He was particularly severe on Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff (1/49), whom he hit for two sixes and a four in the 16th over, which fetched 17 runs for RCB.

De Villiers, who took time to settle, then showed his class, as he hit round the park.

However, veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga (4/31) pegged the visiting side back by removing Ali and Marcus Stonis (0) in the 18th over and taking two wickets in the final over.

De Villiers was run out in the final over off a brilliant throw from long-on.

Earlier put into bat, Behrendorff celebrated his World Cup selection by getting the prized wicket of Kohli, who edged to stumper Quinton De Kock.

Parthiv struck three fours and a six off Behrendorff in the fifth over from which RCB amassed 19 runs.

But he threw his wicket away, giving a dolly to Suryakumar Yadav off Hardik Pandya (1/21).

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 RCB MI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp