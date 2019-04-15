Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2019: Imran Tahir spins Knights into knots at pacer-friendly Eden Gardens

A spin-dependent attack had been stacked up against Kolkata on a pacy track. And they delivered, with Imran Tahir charging from the front. 

Published: 15th April 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

CSK bower Mitchell Santner celebrates with teamates after dismissing KKR batsman Sunil Narine during the IPL T20 match between KKR and CSK at Eden Garden in Kolkata Sunday April 14 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: They keep finding ways to win, don’t they?

Sunday was supposed to be a pacers’ day out at Eden Gardens. That’s how it’s been over the past few seasons at Kolkata Knight Riders’ bastion. So much so that even they keep rejigging their spin-oriented bowling battery every now and then to slot in an extra pacer, like they did against Delhi Capitals last Friday.

Kolkata had statistics to back that kind of a move. In the last edition, spinners were leaking 70 runs before taking a wicket, and they were also getting hit for 9.23 runs every over.

Chennai Super Kings too love their analytics. But MS Dhoni’s men also love defying conventions to somehow still come out on top. They did once again, this time breaching Kolkata’s fortress — after six years — with five wickets to spare.

With all this in mind, many expected them to play the right-arm pacer Scott Kuggeleijn. But they stuck to Mitchell Santner and the rest of the ten who’d Houdinied their way to a victory against Rajasthan Royals last Thursday.

A spin-dependent attack had been stacked up against Kolkata on a pacy track. And they delivered, with Imran Tahir charging from the front. 

Chris Lynn seemed to have finally found his sixth gear, despite Sunil Narine’s dismissal. Kolkata seemed well set for a solid total, coasting to 77/1 at the halfway mark. Dhoni threw the ball to the oldest member of the team — 40-year-old Tahir — for throwing a spanner in Kolkata’s wheels.

That he did is as obvious as he gets. The how, on the other hand, is the interesting bit. Flight and dip were his go-to weapons. Nitish Rana was served a floater that gripped and spun a bit, and he ended up holing out to long-on. Two balls later, Robin Uthappa’s leading edge was claimed by another leg-break, and the resultant catch by Faf du Plessis.

Despite these wickets, Lynn didn’t seem like slowing down. It took Tahir only a wide to deliver, as the Australian couldn’t control a horizontal swipe to a leg-break. Andre Russell looked as dangerous as ever for the next three balls. But Tahir’s shortening of length was too much for him. By the end, Chennai had reeled in Kolkata for a very manageable 161/8.

All they needed were cool heads to execute the chase, and Chennai have many of them in their line-up. It was Suresh Raina’s and Ravindra Jadeja’s turn on Sunday, and we all know how things turned out at the end.

