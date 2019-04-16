Home Sport IPL News

Say I made 97, not I missed ton by 3 runs: Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan

The stylish opener missed out on his maiden century of the season when teammate Colin Ingram hit a six to give Capitals a seven-wicket victory, but Dhawan has no regrets.

Published: 16th April 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

Talking about his IPL side Delhi Capitals, who are currently placed second on the points table with five wins from eight games, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan said the experience of coach Ricky Ponting and advisor Sourav Ganguly is helping the side.

"The support of the coaches Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly...Their experience as a captain along with the belief they instill in us is great. At the same time the young boys in our team are also getting mature."

"It has been a good season for us. It's a clean slate for the Delhi franchise, new name, new administration, support staff everyone was new. Our team is strong and is a balanced side with the overseas and Indian players. The way we are performing is good."

The stylish opener missed out on his maiden century of the season when teammate Colin Ingram hit a six to give Capitals a seven-wicket victory, but Dhawan has no regrets.

"I was not thinking of the century, it was more important to win the match.

At that time it was important to hold on to my wicket and take the team over the line because we had lost a couple of matches from a winning position."

"People are only seeing that I missed my century by three runs but they should also see that I score a 97. If I have scored it once I can score it ten times more," Dhawan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shikhar Dhawan Ricky Ponting Delhi Capitals IPL IPL 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp