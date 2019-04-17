Home Sport IPL News

Ben Cutting focusing on IPL 2019 not upcoming World Cup

Mumbai Indians all-rounder is confident that his team can adapt as they go on a four-game road trip.

Published: 17th April 2019 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Both MI and DC have 10 points heading into their clash | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Ben Cutting Wednesday said his team has been keeping a close eye on the Delhi Capitals' campaign in IPL 2019.

Mumbai Indians had lost to the Delhi-based franchise by 37 runs in their opening match of the season. The two teams, who face each other on Thursday, have 10 points each from eight games.

"We have played just about every team except Kolkata so we know what the other team will bring. Delhi in particular, they were our first game, we've been keeping a close eye on how they've been playing home and away," Cutting said on the eve of the match.

Mumbai Indians are coming off back-to-back home games and the three-time champions are on the road for their next four games.

"We've played well up until this point, we've had a lot of home games. Now it's time to go on the road, four games straight.

"The wickets we will be playing in will come from home. We trained this afternoon and adapted to conditions."

Asked about the recent World Cup squad announcement by national teams, Cutting said: "Yes the World Cup is nearing but the IPL is as tough a competition. That's what we are focusing on."

TAGS
IPL 2019 MI DC Ben Cutting World Cup 2019

Comments

