Injury scare for KXIP's Moises Henriques, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Published: 17th April 2019 11:34 AM | Last Updated: 17th April 2019 11:34 AM | A+A A-
MOHALI: Kings XI Punjab players Moises Henriques and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have picked up injuries, giving their team a minor scare in the second half of the IPL.
While Henriques, who was set to make his KXIP debut, injured himself during warm-up before the game against Rajasthan Royals, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb hurt his shoulder in the match played on Tuesday.
"Moises went on to take a catch during warm ups and injured his ankle while Mujeeb picked up a shoulder injury during the match. Both are awaiting further results," said KXIP in a statement.
KXIP won the game by 12 runs and now have 10 points from nine games.