Miserly Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers restrict CSK to 132/5

CSK did not have much to cheer about after a 79-run opening stand as the hosts made a remarkable comeback.

Published: 17th April 2019 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

After an excellent start, it was all downhill for CSK | PTI

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled a nagging line and length to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 132 for five in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Leading the side in the absence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was rested for the game because of back spasm, Suresh Raina opted to bat after the coin landed in his favour.

But the decision did not work wonders for the visitors as the Sunrisers bowlers produced a disciplined effort to pick up five wickets for 22 runs.

Opener Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 31-ball 45 and added 79 runs for the opening wicket with Shane Watson (31).

CSK did not have much to cheer about after that as the hosts made a remarkable comeback.

Ignored for the World Cup, Ambati Rayudu remained not out on 25 off 21 balls.

While leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the most successful bowler with economical figures of 2/17 in four overs, seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/21) and Khaleel Ahmed (1/22) were also miserly.

MS Dhoni not leading CSK for first time since 2010

It was a quite beginning for CSK as Bhuvneshwar conceded just one run in the opening over.

Complementing his senior pace partner, Khaleel also bowled a tight first over, giving away only three runs.

In a manner least convincing, CSK found their first boundary when Watson's thick edge went flying over the slip cordon.

Du Plessis drove Khaleel over his head for a boundary in the fourth over, a proper cricketing shot this time around, and CSK followed that with a flurry of fours and sixes.

While Watson found the fence four times, Du Plessis hit two maximums to up the ante at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Having added 79 runs in just under 10 overs, Watson was bowled by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, giving the home fans something to cheer about after a prolonged wait.

The Australian's dismissal triggered a collapse, from which the Super Kings struggled to recover.

