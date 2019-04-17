Home Sport IPL News

Ricky Ponting surprised at Rishabh Pant's World Cup exclusion

Delhi Capitals coach said that Pant could have been the X factor in the playing eleven.

Published: 17th April 2019 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Australian great Ricky Ponting on Wednesday expressed surprise at Rishabh Pant's exclusion from India's World Cup squad, saying he could have been the X factor in the playing eleven.

Ponting met Pant on Monday night, hours after the India squad was announced with Dinesh Karthik being preferred over the 21-year-old for the reserve wicketkeeper's slot.

"Yes, I was surprised when he was left out of the Indian squad. I thought he would be in and he would be in the starting eleven.

"I thought someone like him batting at four or five could have been that X factor and the difference between India and the other teams," said the Delhi Capitals head coach.

Ponting had nothing but words of encouragement for the star Delhi Capitals player.

"One thing we know about Indian cricket that there is a lot of depth around in batting and this time Rishabh has missed out.

"Knowing what he is like and the talent he has, I would be surprised if he doesn't play in at least three world cups before his career is over.

"I had a quick chat with him. He seems to have taken it pretty well. There is no doubt that he is disappointed, he would have loved to be in that squad but the thing he still has to remember is, potentially he will get the opportunity to play in three to four World Cups.

"What is a negative thing for the Indian team is positive for Delhi capitals. Really happy that the decision has been made and he can focus on the back half of the tournament."

Pant at times has been criticised for throwing away a good start. Asked if that could be the reason selectors did not pick Pant, Ponting said: "I don't know the selection criteria.

"Don't know why he is not being picked. I don't why the other guys have been picked ahead of him. To be honest it is none of my business.

"Though I don't think he is impatient, he is a very smart player. I think he sums up situations and conditions really well. But they obviously have their reasons for not picking him and I am not going to comment on that.

"I actually think he missing out you will see a different player in the IPL. His determination will shine through and I am sure he will score heavily in the back half of the tournament," he said.

On the game against Mumbai Indians, Ponting said his team has adjusted to the wicket and the opposition will have a tough time on a slow and low Kotla pitch.

"It should not be difficult for us anymore. We have an understanding of how the wicket is going to play. It is going to be quite slow and slow and we expect it to turn a little bit.

"I feel it would be difficult for Mumbai to come to play on this wicket. The last wicket caught us a bit off guard, we thought it was going to play better."

Capitals are on course to make their first playoffs since 2012, having won five out of their eight games. Ponting, however, is not looking too far ahead.

"We are well placed but you can't take anything for granted in this tournament. You need at least eight wins to reach the playoffs. That's been our focus all along.

"I am happy with where the team's at. The last three games the boys have taken a lot of confidence. In the last game against SRH, we didn't bat well but you could see the determination and focus they had with the ball and the fielding.

"It meant something to this group to win something on the road."

Capitals have been playing better away from home but Ponting said it is equally important that the team starts doing well at the Kotla.

"We want to play some good cricket at home we haven't done that as yet. We Want to make sure we are a hard team to beat at home. We have four games to play at home, we want to win them and we are in the play-off stage."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 World Cup 2019 Rishabh Pant Ricky Ponting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp