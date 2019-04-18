KKR fret over Andre Russell's fitness ahead of RCB clash

By PTI

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders' impact player Andre Russell was forced to skip the practice session on Thursday, owing to a shoulder injury sustained while batting in the nets on Wednesday.

KKR will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL game on Friday and Russell's possible absence could pave the way for Carlos Brathwaite's inclusion in the playing XI.

The Barbados all-rounder, who is KKR's costliest pick of Rs 5 crore at the auctions, played only one match for KKR, against Delhi Capitals here that they lost by seven wickets.

Fretting over Russell's fitness, KKR skipper Karthik, however, did not rule out the Jamaican who has been a revelation with six explosive 40-plus scores on the trot.

"He's got a preliminary X-ray yesterday and it's not even been 24 hours. By tomorrow, we will a get a much better idea as to how he feels," Karthik said of Russell.

It was during the fag end of the practice on Wednesday that Russell failed to negotiate a rising delivery from net bowler Minad Manjrekar and fell on the ground, writhing in pain.

It was the same left shoulder where Russell was hit by a Harshal Patel delivery during KKR's match against Delhi Capitals at the Kotla.

Russell had also suffered a wrist injury in their away match against Chennai as it remains to be seen whether the team will risk playing the Jamaican.

KKR have suffered a hat-trick of losses as Karthik urged his batsmen and bowlers to buck up.

"I'm not going to shy away from the fact that we can bat a little better definitely and definitely bowl a little better."

Meanwhile, RCB top-order batsman AB de Villiers also skipped the training, while skipper Virat Kohli took a few throwdowns from coach Gary Kirsten after a game of football.