IPL 2019: Orange blurs out Yellow in 3D

HYDERABAD: In this day and age, sportspersons are very active on social media. From sharing training videos to their latest food cravings, they don’t only seem to be occupying TV screens any more. However, there are a few who defy this trend. Consider Ambati Rayudu’s case. The 33-year-old is so reclusive that he apparently does not even own a phone, say people in Hyderabad’s cricketing circles. Some say that it is easier to reach MS Dhoni than him.

Hence, it came as a surprise when the Hyderabad resident tweeted: “Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the World Cup” on Tuesday. It was an apparent dig at selection committee chairman MSK Prasad. On Monday, while confirming that Rayudu will not be on the flight to England for the quadrennial tournament, Prasad had stated that Vijay Shankar is a better option since he is “three-dimensional”.

“We did give a few more chances to Rayudu, but Shankar gives three dimensions. He can bat if the conditions are overcast, he can bowl, plus he is a fielder,” Prasad had said while announcing the squad.

The tweet got everyone talking for its sarcastic nature. To fans’ delight, they had to wait just one more day to see the duo square off against each other, as defending champions Chennai Super Kings took on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

There was ample excitement on social media just before the match began. “Vijay Shankar with the ball, @RayuduAmbati got ur 3d glasses delivered?” tweeted one fan. If the first half of the match is considered, it was Vijay who stole the show. Their “showdown” was quite endearing, as both took the centre stage almost at the same time. It was the 11th over, the visitors having invited Hyderabad to bowl first. Vijay was into the thick of things straight away.

The all-rounder put his height to use and hurled the ball with a scrambled seam; a short-of-length delivery outside off stump. Faf du Plessis intended to go over cover. All he could manage was a faint outside edge, which went straight into Jonny Bairstow’s gloves. And with that came Rayudu walking in. The first delivery proved to be a heart-in-the-mouth moment for him, as a huge inside edge skipped past the leg stump. One run.

In the two overs that Vijay bowled, Rayudu scored only four runs off five balls There was another close call for the batsman. On the fifth delivery of the 13th over, Rayudu tried to step out and be a little aggressive to a length ball offered by the pacer. Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson, stationed at short mid-wicket, flew into the air, but the ball avoided his grasp to hand the batsman another chance.

Rayudu did remain not out for his 21-ball 25. But he was far from convincing in his approach. While Vijay, on the other hand, gave the hosts the most important wicket, as Du Plessis was the only Chennai batsman successful in attacking the bowlers at will. Chasing Chennai’s modest 132/5, Hyderabad coasted home comfortably — owing to David Warner (50) and Bairstow (61 not out) — with 19 deliveries to spare.

No Dhoni

Struggling with back spasm, CSK skipper MS Dhoni was rested for this clash against SRH, the first time since 2010. Suresh Raina took over as skipper for this match.

Brief scores

Chennai 132/5 in 20 ovs (Du Plessis 45, Watson 31) lost to Hyderabad 137/4 in 16.5 ovs (Warner 50, Bairstow 61 n.o).