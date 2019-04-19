Home Sport IPL News

MS Dhoni liked my version of helicopter shot: Hardik Pandya

Pandya said though he has been practising the shot in the nets, he never thought he would play it in a game.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya. (Twitter Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been in great touch in the ongoing edition of the IPL. In the nine matches, he has scored 218 runs at 194.64 strike rate and has picked up eight wickets for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

On Thursday, the 25-year-old played yet another match-winning cameo of 15-ball 32 to help Mumbai reach 168/5 against the Delhi Capitals which his side successfully defended. 

During the course of his innings, Pandya scored three massive sixes and two boundaries. However, one shot which stood out last night was the famous 'helicopter' shot -- a signature shot of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. 

The flamboyant all-rounder played the shot in the second ball of the 20th over bowled by South African pacer Kagiso Rabada. Rabada bowled a full-length ball towards Hardik's pads which the latter picked up towards cow corner, between long-on and deep mid-wicket position. 

However, Rabada came in strong in the next ball as he dismissed Pandya. 

Hardik Pandya | AP

The all-rounder had played a similar shot even in the game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which Mumbai Indians had won by 37 runs at the Wankhede. 

Pandya revealed that even Dhoni liked his version of the helicopter shot. 

"I never thought I would play the helicopter shot in a game. I've been practising that in the nets. I went to Dhoni's room and asked him if he liked my version of the helicopter shot. He said it was good," said Pandya. 

Pandya, who was adjudged the player of the match, said he has been hitting the ball well and hoped to continue in the remaining games. 

"I don't think I've ever hit the ball better. I have been working hard in the nets and it has been coming off well for me," he said.

"I am reading the wicket well in this season. I have five more games to go and then the play-offs, and I hope to keep going like this through the season," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hardik Pandya IPL IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians helicopter shot MS Dhoni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp