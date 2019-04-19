Home Sport IPL News

We have to treat every game like final, says Ben Stokes

Rajasthan, champions in the inaugural edition, are currently placed seventh in the eight-team standings with four points.

Published: 19th April 2019 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Stokes admitted death bowling has been disappointing | AP

By PTI

JAIPUR: England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes Friday said his struggling IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals will, from now on, have to "treat every game like a final" if they are to make the playoffs.

Stokes, who himself has not been in the best of form, said that having lost six of their eight matches, Rajasthan Royals cannot afford to lose anymore.

"Yes, we are in a must-win situation and we have to treat every match as final and which, I guess, puts any sort of negative thought process above our head.

We have only one way to go and that is aggressive and positive," Stokes.

Rajasthan, champions in the inaugural edition, are currently placed seventh in the eight-team standings with four points.

"If you look at most of the games we lost, we have lost at the crucial moments.

In T20 games two-three or four balls can dictate the winner, and unfortunately, we have not been the team to win those critical moments.

"But if you lose those moments consistently then you deserve to be where we are. It is unfortunate and disappointing because every player has given his absolute best. It is not lack of effort or lack of commitment."

Conceding that the death bowling of Rajasthan has been disappointing, Stokes said that this was the toughest part of the game.

"It is the most difficult part of the game. You need different skills as bowler and keep on working in training.

"That is why bowlers like Bumrah and Malinga are best bowlers in world. Unfortunately, we have not been able to get our death bowling quite right."

Talking about Saturday's match against Mumbai Indians, Stokes said that they know what needs to be done.

"We know what we have to do. We will try and stay positive. Our performance in last game was disappointing but we are really a good team.

"We are living in the moment, not looking into the last games, winning or losing. We have to win every game if we want to be in the final."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 RR Ben Stokes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp