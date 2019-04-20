Home Sport IPL News

RCB survive Russellmania to remain alive in IPL 2019

The win keeps RCB mathematically alive in the tournament while KKR suffered their fourth loss in as many games.

Published: 20th April 2019 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Russell scored 65 off 25 balls | AP

By PTI

KOLKATA: Royal Challengers Bangalore eked out a 10-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders for only their second success of the season after Andre Russell and Nitish Rana nearly pulled off the impossible in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Needing 113 runs off the last six overs, Russell (65 off 25) and Rana (85 not out off 46) almost got their team over the line but Moeen Ali managed to defend 24 in the final over.

ALSO READ | IPL 2019: Three things we learned from KKR vs RCB

The tense climax came after Virat Kohli smashed 100 off 58 balls for his fifth century in the IPL and first this season.

RCB hammered 91 runs off the last five overs to reach 213 for four, their highest total this year.

Ali's 66 off 28 while batting alongside Kohli also proved crucial for RCB's cause as they finally managed to defend.

The win keeps RCB mathematically alive in the tournament while KKR suffered their fourth loss in as many games.

Following a Kohli special, it was the turn of swing king Dale Steyn to land some body blows on the opposition.

Playing his first game of the season after having come in as a replacement, the South African great removed Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill to leave KKR reeling at 33 for three in five overs.

Russell tried his best to pull off another improbable chase for KKR in the company of Nitish Rana but this time it wasn't to be.

Earlier, it was Ali who gave the much-needed oxygen to their innings, smashing six sixes and five fours to seize momentum after a slow start.

Kohli and Ali shared 90 runs off 43 balls and there was no looking back after Ali's assault.

The match swung in the 16th over when Kuldeep Yadav bled 27 runs with Ali going berserk, smashing the star India spinner for three sixes and two boundaries.

The chinaman ended with figures of 1/59 in four overs.

Kohli, who scored his first 50 off 40 balls, changed gears in the second half of his innings.

Such was his domination that Kohli took just 17 balls for his second fifty.

Put in, RCB got off to an ordinary start and the absence of AB de Villiers, who was indisposed following dehydration, was felt very much.

Kohli mistimed the ball with a couple of inside-edges to the boundary, while his left-handed opening partner Parthiv Patel (11 off 11) had a hit-and-miss stay before falling to Sunil Narine inside the powerplay.

In the middle of all this, RCB sent in Akshdeep Nath (13 off 15) at number three keeping the in-form Ali in waiting.

RCB made only 42 inside the powerplay.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 RCB KKR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp