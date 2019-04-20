Home Sport IPL News

Stephen Fleming says MS Dhoni's absence has impact on team and captaincy

On CSK having a core group of players and support staff, Fleming said the team likes to give players an extended run because their form was measured differently in T20.

Published: 20th April 2019 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Stephen Fleming, Dhoni

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming with MS Dhoni | PTI

By PTI

BENGALURU: Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming Saturday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni's absence had an impact on the team and captaincy, but his side did well in their last match.

"Whenever a great player who is in great form is not in your side, it does have an impact on your team as well as captaincy. You have to make adjustments. But it does not mean that we are not competitive. We still turned out a very good side in the last game and still got well beaten," Fleming told reporters on the eve of their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

Fleming said Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo will be assessed if they are match fit at the end of the training.

On CSK having a core group of players and support staff, Fleming said the team likes to give players an extended run because their form was measured differently in T20.

"We tend to look at short form quite separately. We tend to give guys more chances, because we are asking them to play a high-risk game. So it is unfair to look at form after two or three innings, both batting and bowling wise," he said.

"The selection policy of the team is more conservative than others, but it tries to get the right team for any condition, which is a challenge in away matches," he added.

"We are a little bit more settled at home, which is how it should be. But when we travel away we set to work hard on making sure we get the balance between seam bowlers and spinners. That is the simplistic way we look at selecting sides and we're pretty conservative with the emphasis on cohesion."

On Chinnaswamy pitch, Fleming expects a high-scoring game on Sunday, which means there will be more pressure on bowlers and batters.

"It is obviously overcast and a little bit damp around, so you need to wait 24 hours, it is going to change a lot in nature. I think it will be a good track, possibly a high-scoring game which is what we expect. So, pressure on bowlers, but also batters as well," the New Zealander said.

"We will read the pitch tomorrow, but one cannot assume it is going to be 200 versus 200," he said.

On Imran Tahir's success, Fleming said unlike previous years, the South African leggie has been consistent this year.

"This year he has been very consistent and very clear on what he wants to do. He has been our chief wicket-taker. And the way he has done it within the camp please us a lot. His discipline and ability to deliver what we want has been outstanding," Fleming said.

"At times, he has been guilty of hunting wickets, which means he bowls a different style."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stephen Fleming MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp