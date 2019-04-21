Home Sport IPL News

Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin fined for slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

Kings XI Punjab lost to Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Saturday night here at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Published: 21st April 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Umpire giving free hit signal during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match between Delhi Capitals DC and Kings XI Punjab. (Photo | PTI)

Umpire giving free hit signal during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match between Delhi Capitals DC and Kings XI Punjab. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Ashwin was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an IPL statement.

Ashwin is the fourth captain to be fined for slow over-rate in the ongoing season of the IPL after Mumbai Indian's Rohit Sharma, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals' recently-sacked skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Kings XI Punjab lost to Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Saturday night here at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kings XI Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin slow over-rate Delhi Capitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp