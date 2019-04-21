Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin fined for slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Ashwin was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an IPL statement.

Ashwin is the fourth captain to be fined for slow over-rate in the ongoing season of the IPL after Mumbai Indian's Rohit Sharma, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals' recently-sacked skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Kings XI Punjab lost to Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Saturday night here at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.